Meet The Gorns: Commander and Sentinel

The Sentinel is in the same Gorn class as the Gorn Commander. The Sentinel is one of the largest, strongest and most vicious of the Gorn. Their weapon of choice is the Arc Driver, the most powerful handheld weapon that the Gorn use; its primary fire is a bold of energy that disintegrates all organic matter. Sentinels are visually imposing, towering over all other Gorn except the Commander, as they stand upright at slightly more than nine feet high. They are highly intelligent and strategic and, as one of the elite Gorn, the Sentinels are among the masterminds of the plot players will encounter in STAR TREK The Video Game.