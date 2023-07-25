Published Nov 5, 2015
Meet The Characters Set For Adventure in IDW's Starfleet Academy
IDW Publishing will soon unveil its Starfleet Academy comic book series and today StarTrek.com is pleased to introduce several of the major characters that will populate the adventures. They include Shev Akria, an Andorian; T'Laan, a Vulcan; Vel K'Bentayr, a Monchezkin; Grace Chen, a Human; Lucia Gonzales, who's also Human.
