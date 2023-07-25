Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 5, 2015

    Meet The Characters Set For Adventure in IDW's Starfleet Academy

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing will soon unveil its Starfleet Academy comic book series and today StarTrek.com is pleased to introduce several of the major characters that will populate the adventures. They include Shev Akria, an Andorian; T'Laan, a Vulcan; Vel K'Bentayr, a Monchezkin; Grace Chen, a Human; Lucia Gonzales, who's also Human.

    Starfleet Academy will launch next month. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

