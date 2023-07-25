Meet The Actress Who Almost Played Janeway, Part 2

Undeterred by her Voyager near-miss, the actress got on with her career, starring on Happy Family, recurring on Crossing Jordan and guest starring on Lost and The Mentalist. These days, Gibney runs Rogue Actor Training, a just-opened acting studio in Rochester, New York, where she lives with her family, and she has completed work on an upcoming horror film, We Are Still Here. StarTrek.com recently spoke with Gibney for an extensive interview that we’ve run in two parts. Below is part two.

Let’s talk about your DS9 character, Commander Benteen…

GIBNEY: I’d wanted to check out the Deep Space Nine world, too, because it was different. That was all about Changelings, those episodes. There were some great actors. Rene Auberjonois had done a lot of great work up at ACT and I knew him as a really great theater actor, and I was excited to work with him. It was a classic Star Trek job, being a soldier on the ship, being one of the crew. That was appealing to me.

Most actors who have done both TNG and DS9 say they were very different sets, in terms of the overall personalities of the sets, the casts. What was your experience?

GIBNEY: I think, because of the character I played on TNG, because I wasn’t part of the crew, because I was a separate entity, I… I’m not sure of the word I’m looking for, but there’s a different sense you get playing a soldier, a member of the crew, than you do playing someone like Leah Brahms. The kinds of scenes I did as Brahms were about being emotional, whereas the scenes I did as Benteen were about being ready to serve. I’m not wording that very well, but I hope you understand what I’m trying to say.

You almost also played Seven of Nine on Voyager and you almost also played the Borg Queen in First Contact. Take us through what happened with those two opportunities.

GIBNEY: I was tested twice for those two. So I’ve had a very long relationship with Star Trek. Unfortunately, I kept slipping through the cracks. I think that Rick Berman and actually Jonathan Frakes… Jonathan was the one who (on First Contact) called me and said, “Susan, you’ll be the Borg Queen.” Then he had to call me back the next day and say, “I’m so sorry, you’re not going to be the Borg Queen,” which was very hard. I think there was some conflict of personalities with the head of Paramount and Rick Berman. They often had different opinions about what would be good for the show, and I think Rick really wanted me to be a part of the show, but Paramount did not.

How close did you come to snagging Seven?

GIBNEY: I tested twice for it. I went in and tested the first time and they didn’t like any of the other people, and they said, “Well, we want another test with Susan with other people.” That’s when Jeri (Ryan) came in. So, yes, I was up to the wire for many roles, and I hope someday maybe they’ll have a grandmother character that I can play.