Meet Shatner, Lunch with Mulgrew, Help a Charity

Want to meet Kate Mulgrew or William Shatner -- and help a good cause in the process? Well, now's your chance. Charitybuzz has hundreds of current auctions going on now, including one featuring lunch for two in New York City with Star Trek: Voyager and Orange Is the New Black's Kate Mulgrew and her OITNB co-star Taylor Schilling. The minimum bid is $1,000 and the auction, which supports the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, runs through Monday, December 21. Go to www.charitybuzz.com to bid.