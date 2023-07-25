Published Dec 13, 2015
Meet Shatner, Lunch with Mulgrew, Help a Charity
Meet Shatner, Lunch with Mulgrew, Help a Charity
Want to meet Kate Mulgrew or William Shatner -- and help a good cause in the process? Well, now's your chance. Charitybuzz has hundreds of current auctions going on now, including one featuring lunch for two in New York City with Star Trek: Voyager and Orange Is the New Black's Kate Mulgrew and her OITNB co-star Taylor Schilling. The minimum bid is $1,000 and the auction, which supports the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, runs through Monday, December 21. Go to www.charitybuzz.com to bid.
Meanwhile, Shatner has contributed 2 VIP tickets with a meet and greet for the Feb. 4 performance of Shatner's World at the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C. The current bid for the meet and greet -- which also supports the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization -- is $550. The auction will run through December 17. Go to www.charitybuzz.com to bid.
Good luck!