Meet Emmy Award-winning Robert Blackman, Part 2

There were so many other fascinating costumes and looks on DS9. The Cardassians were first seen on TNG, but they were quite prominent on DS9…

BLACKMAN: They started on TNG, but evolved on Deep Space. The Cardassians on TNG were one of the most complicated things I ever did on that show. They had like 209 pieces of structure underneath the stretched leather, to make all that angular stuff, to give them that insect look. That wasn’t going to work on Deep Space. Nobody could afford to do 30 of those from the get-go. And they were going to be involved in a lot of the action. I know that upfront, so I proposed this look that you saw, which, pretty much from sketch to realization, stayed the same. All those costumes were blown rubber jackets, essentially. They were colored to the right color, and then there was a piece of Spandex laid on the back of it while the rubber was still wet. Then they were brought out and trimmed. They were made to be adjustable. So they had pop-in side panels and pop-in shoulder panels that would allow you to either lengthen them or shorten them. And then they went over green Spandex jumpsuits. Then there were big boots.

The thing about Star Trek I loved so much was this… Rick Berman and I were talking at one point. I was doing something and we looked at it in rushes and he said, “Well, that is terrible.” I said, “Well, look, for me to keep growing on this thing, I need to experiment. So there’s going to be 10 or 15% of the episodes that have something in that’s a flop because I’m experimenting with new techniques, new products, new whatever. I will make it all look finished and done, but we may decide it went too far or that was too heavy-looking or too long.” But he allowed me that. He agreed that I could experiment. And he certainly provided me with a staff to be able to do that. The Cardassians on Deep Space were some of my first big rubber outfits.

Another major alien you did on DS9, that originated on TNG, was the Ferengi…

BLACKMAN: They were just crazy. And I had these actors who would never say no. Armin Shimerman would never say no. We would put more stuff on him, more things together, to make his outfits. And we just loved it. The Ferengi were our favorite things to do, really, because they were so theatrical and big and colorful, and the episodes were always fun. We also had a lot of Bajoran uniforms, but they fit into the same mode that all the uniforms we’ve been talking about fall into.

Let’s move on to Voyager. You were there from the start. What was your mission, costume-wise, on that show?

BLACKMAN: Rick wanted something that was a little bit more hands-on. So, for Voyager, we started with these very utilitarian uniforms, like NASA, but still within the Star Trek universe, as we had set it up. That means that there were no zippers, no visible closures. It all looks like it was all mysteriously put on them in the morning. Nobody knows how anybody gets into the clothes, theoretically. That was from Next Generation into Deep Space Nine and even into Voyager, but we added pockets and some small things to it. The costumes on Voyager, they were much more rough-and-tumble.

And then along comes Jeri Ryan to play Seven of Nine…

BLACKMAN: They realized that they didn’t have a female that was attracting the 18-34 year-old males, and so that’s why Seven of Nine came on. So they brought in this beautiful, wonderful woman. I couldn’t say enough nice things about Jeri. I was doing sketches for Rick. And Rick said, “Don’t you think we should have it plunging or something like that…?” I said, “If I can get this to look like it’s been sprayed on her, it’ll be sexy.” The original one went over her shoes and the only things you saw, really, were her hands and her face. It was a remarkable feat of engineering that Esther, the cutter-fitter, and I did. It took us a while to evolve it. What I loved about the original one was that the fabric allowed the corset that was worn underneath it to show all of those regeneration tubes. Then, as we changed it and tried to give it more variety, the fabrics that were available didn’t accentuate that enough, didn’t show that as much. But that silver version was outstanding.