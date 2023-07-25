Meet Emmy Award-winning Costume Designer Robert Blackman, Part 3

As much as anyone involved in the modern era of Star Trek, Robert Blackman had a profound effect on what fans saw on The Next Generation (seasons 3-7), Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as Generations and First Contact. Blackman’s gig as Star Trek’s costume designer spanned nearly two decades and earned him two Emmy Awards; he was nominated 10 times in total for Star Trek. Since the end of Enterprise, he has worked on Pushing Daisies (for which he won another Emmy), The Cape, Rizzoli & Isles, GCB and, most recently/currently, Glee. Blackman has been way up there on StarTrek.com’s “must-interview” list for several years now, and we’re pleased to say that he has at long last granted us an interview.

Let’s talk about doing the Voyager episode “Bride of Chaotica!”

BLACKMAN: That was our Flash Gordon episode. That was great fun. Oh my gosh, Arachnia was great. All the Ming the Merciless type of stuff was great. You don’t expect to do that kind of thing, so it’s a pleasure when you do get the chance.