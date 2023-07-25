Meet the College Professor Teaching 'Trek' to Millennials

In contrast, the dozen-year gap between the end of Enterprise and the start of Discovery coincides almost exactly with the formative years of today's college freshmen. Some of them have seen the Kelvin timeline films, Noor notes, but many students he's spoken to have either seen very little Trek or none whatsoever. So while a science-via-Trek course made sense to Noor, he wondered if it would resonate with students born at or after the turn of the millennium.

"About half of the students [in the spring class] had never seen any kind of Star Trek," says Noor. "They still signed up for this class, so I'm impressed."

Every freshman is required to take a first-year seminar, Edelson points out, which includes the offering of "Genetics, Evolution, Star Trek". Aside from Edelson's curiosity about Trek, she jumped at the opportunity to be in a 15-student class with such an accomplished instructor. "Professor Noor is one of the most renowned professors here at Duke," Edelson says.

"Genetics, Evolution, Star Trek " met for 90 minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The textbook was Noor's Live Long and Evolve, and the class spent its time learning biology through traditional class activities, but also by watching Star Trek. The final project was to write a Star Trek script using real biological concepts. Edelson's effort proposed how tribbles could reproduce asexually without being "born pregnant," as they're described in the show, while student Harry Wang filmed his script about likely mutations in humans living on Mars. Discovery came up in class, too, with Noor working the latest show into lessons as it addressed biological concepts such as mitochondrial DNA and recombination.

"It's one thing to learn about science in a textbook and to understand the nuances and how things actually work," says Edelson. "It's another thing to watch an episode and see how people are discussing the science."

"Genetics, Evolution, Star Trek" counts as a natural sciences credit, so for some students it may be one of two science courses Duke requires they take. As such, the science has to stick, and part of the trick is making the class fun. Classroom guests have included Duke alum Jayne Brook (Discovery's Admiral Cornwell) and Star Trek science consultant André Bormanis. (Voyager's Garrett Wang was even a guest at a separate class Noor co-taught).

"I can't believe there's a job like that out there — authenticating sci-fi theories [for television]," says student David Hallaron via phone. Like Edelson, he had no idea a job like Bormanis's even existed. Conversely, Noor knows that many of his students will pursue non-science majors. So with a successful actor like Brook, Noor okayed the students asking her about her career.