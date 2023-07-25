Meet BarBara Luna - Mirror, Mirror's Marlena Moreau

Your film and television credits date back to 1958, though your stage credits go back even before then. We know this is like asking which of your kids you like best, but what of your work are you happiest to have on your resume?

LUNA: It is like you say. It is like saying “Who’s your favorite kid?” And that’s because every job, at least for me, was such a wonderful experience. But, in terms of what stands out, I’d have to say Star Trek. “Mirror, Mirror.” Then you’ve got your soap opera fans, so my character on One Life to Live, Maria, was rather notorious. She was the bitch that everybody loved to hate. And when you work with people like Frank Sinatra and Spencer Tracy on something like The Devil at Four O’Clock, that’s going to stand out. Ship of Fools stands out, because it had Vivian Leigh and Oskar Werner and Lee Marvin and Michael Dunn (who later guest starred in “Plato’s Stepchildren”) and George Segal. I have worked with the best people, the best actors and actresses.

But it’s Star Trek you’re most recognized for, right?

LUNA: Absolutely. When I’m at autograph shows – not just Star Trek conventions, but autograph shows – and I have all my photos out on the table, fans will be at the table looking at the photos. They’ll look at the photos and say, “Oh, did you meet Frank Sinatra?” “Oh, did you meet Henry Fonda? Wonderful. But let’s talk about Star Trek…”

And, let’s talk about Star Trek. Do you remember how you landed the role?

LUNA: I’d worked with Marc Daniels on an episode of Mission: Impossible. He directed my first episode of Mission: Impossible, “Elena” (in 1966), and I was working quite a bit at Paramount. There was a point when I’d already earned the right to be offered a script rather than having to go in and read for it, and that (Star Trek) was one of them. Of course, who knew what it was going to turn into? I mean, it was a job. It was just a job. I know you’ve heard that from many other actors involved in Star Trek, but that’s what it was, a job. It was offered to me. It was a guy with funny ears. And I was already a fan of William Shatner’s when I did the show. I’d always thought he was just a wonderful actor.

What interested you about Marlena as a character… or characters?

LUNA: Well, I found out something so interesting about the sci-fi world. When it was offered to me, I was kind of shocked. I thought, “My gosh,” because almost all of the roles I portrayed were Hispanic or Japanese or Chinese or Vietnamese or Indian. Because of my ethnicity, which I always thank my parents for, you couldn’t really pin down my look. And I think if you see all the characters I played you know exactly what I’m talking about. Marlena was surprising because there was no accent involved. I thought, “Gee, I love this role because she’s just a woman. No accent. Just a woman.” When I was offered Koori on Buck Rogers, it was the same thing. She was a bird… (laughs), but still. That’s one of the things that’s so intriguing about the sci-fi world. You can be hired just as an actor or an actress and not for any particular ethnicity. Things (in general) are much better today. It’s quite wonderful because things are not as stereotypical anymore. I had many arguments with producers where I’d be hired for a role and they’d change the character’s name to a more Hispanic name. I’d march up to producer’s office and say, “We can’t do this!” So I feel that many of us paved the way for actresses like Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz and Salma Hayek, who are hired only as actresses and not because they speak with an accent.

Your hair as Marlena was remarkable and your costume as the mirror Marlena was pretty memorable, too. What anecdotes can you share about the hair and the costume?

LUNA: When I want a good giggle I always look at Lt. Moreau when she comes in at the end with her hair piled up to the ceiling. Those hairdos, they were so funny. But, actually, something awful happened. The story is kind of known. I woke up with a strep throat and a very high fever after filming for four days. And, of course, I couldn’t call the studio and say, “I’m sick. I’m not coming in.” So I, of course, got into my car and drove to work. They took one look at me and sent me to the medic and he said, “Oh my God, she’s so contagious.”