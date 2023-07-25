Meet Alice Eve - Carol Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness

Let’s talk about the look of Carol, because fans have sort of obsessed over her retro look in the trailers. How did that come about?Well, the costumes were already established, so it was understood I was a science officer in the Medbay, so I would wear blue in the sort of the shape of the dress that Zoe [Saldana] wore before. In terms of the hair, obviously this is the future, and there was this interesting debate that raged about what hair was like in the future.We used the famous Vidal Sassoon bob from the ‘60s to build a hairstyle. We think it showed a sense of youth, and it was in keeping with the original imagery of the ‘60s show, but we modernized it and it added a clean efficiency to the line. It was that stuff we ended up falling on, and J.J. (Abrams) was involved in all aspects. He was even involved with the color I chose to wear on my nails.

In past Trek mythology, Carol and Kirk become lovers. Without spoiling your arc in this film, you are obviously a part of Kirk’s Enterprise, and right in the thick of the emotional journey.Yes, I am, but it’s not always about Kirk. There are very heavy emotional journeys that we went on, but I think the most challenging thing for me was running around the Enterprise (Laughs). I had funny shoes, and I felt like I was running always, and everything was very high-intensity.

