Published Jun 6, 2012
MeebleMail Unveils TNG Email Skins
MeebleMail continues to push email into the final frontier. This past winter, Meeblemail.com introduced Star Trek: The Original Series-themed email stationery, and now they’re back with email skins inspired by Star Trek: The Next Generation, just in time to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. Skins will include a PADD, iconic TNG themes, quotes and more, as well as such characters as Picard, Riker and Data.
The Star Trek skins from MeebleMail can be personalized with a fan’s name, monogram, favorite quote, etc. The skins will sell for $2.99 each and will include a year of unlimited usage and personalization edits. Fans should also be on the lookout over the next several months for additions to MeebleMail’s line of Star Trek email skins, including skins devoted to the United Federation of Planets, Starfleet Academy and the Galaxy Pop Art series.
Click HERE to check out MeebleMail’s Star Trek email skins. And keep any eye on StarTrek.com for details about the new designs.