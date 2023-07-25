Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 27, 2012

    MeebleMail Takes Emailing To The Final Frontier

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Email enters the final frontier with new Star Trek: The Original Series-themed email stationery MeebleMail. Designs include popular characters (Kirk, Spock, McCoy, etc.), quotes from the franchise, Starfleet division emblems and more.

    Adding to the fun, fans can personalize their Star Trek email stationery with their name, monogram, favorite quote and more. MeebleMail email stationery works with AOL, Gmail, Hotmail and Yahoo, on both Mac and Windows, and each design will cost $4.99, which includes unlimited usage for one year.

    Click here to choose your Star Trek design and see some samples below.

    Over the coming months, MeebleMail will introduce email stationery inspired by Star Trek: The Next Generation, the United Federation of Planets and Starfleet Academy, among others.

    Watch StarTrek.comfor details about the new designs.

