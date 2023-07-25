Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 16, 2016

    McNeill, Shimerman & More Added to Destination Star Trek Europe Guest List

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Destination Star Trek Europe has just announced the second wave of guests who'll appear at the three-day celebration of Star Trek's 50th anniversary, which will be held October 7-9 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England. The latest additions - spanning from The Original Series, The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine to Voyager and Enterprise -- are Armin Shimerman, Robert Duncan McNeill, Martha Hackett, Eddie Paskey and Eric Pierpoint.

