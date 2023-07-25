McFadden's Play, The Ugly One, Opens This Weekend

Gates McFadden, Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Dr. Beverly Crusher, will return to the director's chair for the Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA’s upcoming production of The Ugly One, starring Robert Joy, Eve Gordon, Tony Pasqualini and Peter Larney. The show, a west coast premiere, has been written by Marius Von Mayenburg, one of Germany’s most notable contemporary playwrights, and translated by Maja Zade. EST/LA will hold a preview night on February 14 at 8 p.m., with the official opening set for February 15 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Ugly One will then run until March 24, with performances at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, 7 p.m. on Sundays and 8 p.m. on Mondays. All performances will be held at the The Speakeasy- EST/LA at the Atwater Village Theater (3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA). Visit the EST/LA site for additional details and to purchase tickets.

Further, McFadden – knowing so well Star Trek fans’ love of science-fiction -- and EST/LA have partnered with the Public Radio International program "To the Best of Our Knowledge" to dramatize the winners of a national science fiction writing contest. Visit TTBook.org for details.