Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 26, 2016

    McFadden & Frakes Set for Mission New York

    McFadden & Frakes Set for Mission New York

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    William Shatner, Terry Farrell, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn and LeVar Burton will be joined at Star Trek: Mission New York by Gates McFadden and Jonathan Frakes, who are the latest additions to the guest list, with many more Trek celebrities to be revealed in the near future. McFadden and Frakes -- Star Trek: The Next Generation's Dr. Crusher and Riker, respectively -- will appear on stage and be available for autographs and photo ops.

    Star Trek: Mission New York
    available now at pre-show prices

    Star Trek: Mission New York


    StarTrek.com
    www.StarTrekMissions.com
    Star Trek: Mission New York
    Facebook
    Twitter
    Instagram

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top