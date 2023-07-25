McFadden & Frakes Set for Mission New York

William Shatner, Terry Farrell, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn and LeVar Burton will be joined at Star Trek: Mission New York by Gates McFadden and Jonathan Frakes, who are the latest additions to the guest list, with many more Trek celebrities to be revealed in the near future. McFadden and Frakes -- Star Trek: The Next Generation's Dr. Crusher and Riker, respectively -- will appear on stage and be available for autographs and photo ops.