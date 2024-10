McDowell's 100-plus credits include A Clockwork Orange, If..., O Lucky Man!, Time After Time, Cat People, Rob Zombie's Halloween films, Heroes, Entourage, The Artist, Franklin & Bash, and, of course, Star Trek Generations, in which he portrayed the villainous Dr. Tolian Soran.

His upcoming projects include Vamps, Silent Hill Revelation: 3D and the just-announced Home Alone 5: Alone in the Dark, a TV movie that will air on ABC Family this Christmas.