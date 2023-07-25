Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published May 27, 2014

    McDowell, Fuller To Receive Saturn Awards

    McDowell, Fuller To Receive Saturn Awards

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek veterans Malcolm McDowell and Bryan Fuller are among those set to receive special awards at the upcoming 40th Annual Saturn Awards, to be presented by The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films.

    According to Variety, McDowell -- who played Soran in Star Trek Generations -- will be presented with the Life Career Award for his roles in A Clockwork Orange, O Lucky Man, Royal Flash, Cat People and Generations, while Fuller, currently writer/producer of Hannibal and previously a writer on DS9and writer-producer on Voyager, will receive the Dan Curtis Legacy Award, given each year in honor of Dark Shadows producer-director Dan Curtis.

    The 40th Annual Saturn Awards ceremony will be held on June 26 at the Castaway Event Center's Starlight Ballroom in Burbank, California.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top