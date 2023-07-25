McCoy 1:6 Scale Articulated Figure Coming Soon

Following the debut last year of QMx's Kirk and Spock 1:6 scale articulated figures, QMx has announced the upcoming release of a Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy 1:6 scale articulated figure that can beam up alongside the captain and first officer. Standing nearly a foot tall and authentically styled in every detail, the TOS-themed product boasts hand-painted features, 30 points of articulation and miniature accessories.