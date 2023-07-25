Published Jan 21, 2017
McCoy 1:6 Scale Articulated Figure Coming Soon
Following the debut last year of QMx's Kirk and Spock 1:6 scale articulated figures, QMx has announced the upcoming release of a Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy 1:6 scale articulated figure that can beam up alongside the captain and first officer. Standing nearly a foot tall and authentically styled in every detail, the TOS-themed product boasts hand-painted features, 30 points of articulation and miniature accessories.
Other highlights of the QMx Bones 1:6 Scale Articulated Figure include:
- Realistic Portrait: Faithfully rendered by a top artist, this is a perfect likeness of McCoy with a realistic portrait. Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted.
- Starfleet Duty Uniform Tunic: Meticulously researched, this duty uniform tunic matches the pattern, fabric and color of the original costume down to the last stitch. The sleeves are trimmed with accurate and detailed braid insignia.
- Starfleet Standard-Issue Black T-Shirt: This regulation black tee is worn under the tunic.
- Starfleet Duty Uniform Pants: This faithful replica of the pants worn by the TOS Enterprise crew features the characteristic bell-shaped leg. Magnets sewn into the pants allow the magnetic phaser and communicator to be worn without the belt.
- Boots: Using leather-like material cut in the original style of the footwear worn in TOS, these boots zip up on the inside.
- Ring: DeForest Kelley insisted on wearing his mother’s ring on his right pinky finger, even when in character as Dr. McCoy. The ring can be removed and placed on the different right hands with separated fingers.
- Star Trek Delta Symbol Display Base: A custom display base featuring the familiar Star Trek delta symbol will hold up the figure and allow more extreme poses.
The QMx Bones 1:6 Scale Articulated Figure will be available soon and cost $179.95. Go to www.qmxonline.com to join the QMx waiting list.