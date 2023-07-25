Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 5, 2013

    May TOS Art Print Shot Glasses Coming Soon

    May TOS Art Print Shot Glasses Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Admit it, more than a few of you out there have played a drinking game while watching “Spock’s Brain.” The episode is that fun and bizarre. Now, for the first time, you can actually use a “Spock’s Brain” shot glass to play. The “Spock’s Brain” shot glass is part of the May set of Bif Bang Pow! shot glasses that also includes “Requiem for Methuselah,” “Assignment: Earth” and “The Menagerie, Part 1.” The designs are based on the TOS Art Prints by Juan Ortiz that also grace the tee-shirts we revealed last week.

    The latest set of TOS Art Print shot glasses will cost $14.99 and will be available next month from Entertainment Earth. Click HERE to pre-order, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about upcoming Star Trek-themed products from Bif Bang Pow!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top