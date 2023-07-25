May TOS Art Print Shot Glasses Coming Soon

Admit it, more than a few of you out there have played a drinking game while watching “Spock’s Brain.” The episode is that fun and bizarre. Now, for the first time, you can actually use a “Spock’s Brain” shot glass to play. The “Spock’s Brain” shot glass is part of the May set of Bif Bang Pow! shot glasses that also includes “Requiem for Methuselah,” “Assignment: Earth” and “The Menagerie, Part 1.” The designs are based on the TOS Art Prints by Juan Ortiz that also grace the tee-shirts we revealed last week.