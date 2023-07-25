May 23 Finale Doubleheader: "All Good Things..." and "Endgame"

Today, May 23, marks the anniversary of not one, but two Star Trek series finales. "All Good Things...," which capped The Next Generation, aired on May 23, 1994, and "Endgame," the last installment of Voyager, aired on May 23, 2001. Both two-hour finales closed out their respective shows in style, with the former setting the stage for the TNG features and the latter bringing the Voyager and her crew home at long last.To celebrate the anniversary of both episodes, here are some facts and anecdotes to ponder:"ALL GOOD THINGS..."Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore tapped out the first draft for “All Good Things…” in just six days. They were also, at the same time, in active production on Star Trek Generations.Go-to Trek helmer Rick Kolbe directed “All Good Things…” He ultimately directed 16 TNG episodes, 13 Deep Space Nine episodes, 18 Voyager episodes (including the series premiere) and one Enterprise episode. Sadly, Kolbe passed away in 2012 after a long illness.The future Enterprise could achieve a speed of warp 13.The 2012 Winemaker's Reserve Roussanne from The Callaway Vineyard & Winery won the Gold at the recent 2014 Winemaker's Challenge Wine Competition. Why do we bring this up? Because the Picard-Geordi vineyard scenes were filmed in early 1994 at the winery in Temecula, California.