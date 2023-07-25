Matt Mira To Host After Trek

Star Trek: Discovery's live companion after-show, After Trek, premieres Sunday evening on CBS All Access with host Matt Mira of the Nerdist. The first live, in-studio guests will include Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (First Officer Michael Burnham), James Frain (Ambassador Sarek) and executive producer and co-showrunner Aaron Harberts.

After Trek will serve as the ultimate weekly forum for Trek fans, with in-depth discussions and recaps of the latest Discovery episode. Each After Trek episode will feature Mira talking in-studio or via video feed with Discovery cast members and crew along with past Star Trek talent and celebrity fans. While watching, fans will be able to “engage” with the show via social and other interactive elements by using the hashtag #AfterTrek.

The inaugural episode will be available exclusively to CBS All Access subscribers on Sunday, September 24 (11:00pm, ET/8:00pm PT). Starting Sunday, October 1, all subsequent After Trek episodes will be available to stream live at 9:30pm ET following new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery. In addition, all episodes will be available to watch on demand for CBS All Access subscribers.