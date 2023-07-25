Masterson to Moderate "Gender Gap" Panel at U.N.

Co-sponsors for the event are the United Nations Association, San Diego Chapter, where Masterson serves on the Advisory Board, and Pop Culture Hero Coalition, which Masterson founded with anti-bullying expert Carrie Goldman in 2013. The Coalition is the first non-profit to make a stand against bullying, misogyny, racism and other forms of hate, using stories from TV, comics and film. They work in schools, comic-cons and communities.

The notable list of panelists participating in Friday's event will include Bettina Hausmann, president & executive director of the UN Association, San Diego Chapter; Ravi Karkara, UN Women co-chair, Policy Strategy Group, World We Want 2020; comics icon and inclusivity advocate Gail Simone; Coalition co-founder and award-winning author Carrie Goldman (Bullied: What Every Parent Teacher and Kid Needs to Know About Ending the Cycle of Fear); author and founder of Geek Girl Con, Jennifer K. Stuller; and author Dr. Janina Scarlet (Superhero Therapy).