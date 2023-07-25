Masterson Talks Reprising Leeta

It was really interesting because a lot of people did see Leeta as eye candy. I’m grateful to say that she was in all the sweeps week episodes in that catsuit, and I think that was certainly one of the reasons why. But you have to credit our amazing writing team under the direction of Ira Behr for her growth and René Echevarria, who created Leeta; she was never just a Dabo girl, she was never just eye candy and they always had more of a vision for her than that. They had a vision of a woman who was very compassionate and knew how to stand up for justice.

This is a woman who was more than what she looked like. That is such a Star Trek message. It’s what Leeta sees in Rom. He’s not just a book you can judge by his cover, he’s so much more. And that speaks to us in a way that is very important. We are not just what the world sometimes sees, we are so much more. It’s a very solid message of being a hero for yourself and other people.

STO: Even after all these years, Deep Space Nine still resonates with so many. Why do you think that is?

Ira Behr told us during our fifth season that he thought this was a show that was going to get more popular with time, rather than less. Now that shows can be streamed, people can watch the show in a way that is not as haphazard as it was before. Deep Space Nine was so groundbreaking in terms of it being one of the first serialized shows on television and that’s very much thanks to Michael Piller and of course, Ira Behr. I think this may have intimated fans initially. The show trusted its audience but also demanded a lot. We wanted you to get immersed in the storyline so you tune in every day. Now that’s possible and we see new audiences every day.

STO: Today you were one of the first to check out the Deep Space Nine space station in our new expansion, Victory is Life. What did you think?