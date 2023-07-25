Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 27, 2012

    Massive Star Trek Image Collection Now Available

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek is one of the most influential cultural phenomena of our time, and it continues to captivate fans to this day,” said Gary Takemoto, VP of Merchandising for Art.com, Inc. “People around the globe are intrigued by the show and its characters, and that speaks volumes to the impact and legacy it has on the public. This is why it gives us great pleasure to offer the world’s largest collection of Star Trek posters on AllPosters.com and to provide fans a one-stop shop to feed their inner-Trekkie.”

    The Star Trek images are available in a wide array of sizes and are printed on thicker-than-standard, premium-grade poster paper. Fans can also customize their selections, having their posters framed, mounted on wood or laminated.

    Click HERE to visit the AllPosters.com site. And be sure to keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additions to the AllPosters.com line of Star Trek products.

