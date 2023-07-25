Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 25, 2017

    Martin-Green Graces Cover of CBS Watch

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Sonequa Martin-Green, star of the just-launched Star Trek: Discovery, graces the cover of this month’s issue of CBS Watch magazine, available today. The actress is featured in an array of stylish photographs, and in the accompanying interview she discusses growing up in Russelville, Alabama (pop. 9.815), recounts her previous acting experiences (including Romeo and Juliet, the indie film Toe to Toe, The Good Wife and The Walking Dead), and chats about her Discovery experience to date.

    Check out the video and images below:

