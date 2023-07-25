Martin-Green Graces Cover of CBS Watch

Sonequa Martin-Green, star of the just-launched Star Trek: Discovery, graces the cover of this month’s issue of CBS Watch magazine, available today. The actress is featured in an array of stylish photographs, and in the accompanying interview she discusses growing up in Russelville, Alabama (pop. 9.815), recounts her previous acting experiences (including Romeo and Juliet, the indie film Toe to Toe, The Good Wife and The Walking Dead), and chats about her Discovery experience to date.

