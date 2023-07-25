Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 16, 2017

    Marlins vs. Mets at Star Trek Night

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It'll be a night to remember when the Miami Marlins battle the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thursday, June 29, and that's because it'll be Star Trek Night. That evening at 7:10 p.m., the Marlins will offer a special package that includes a ticket to the game and a collector's edition Star Trek giveaway item commemorating the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

    Gift item redemption will be located at the Special Events Kiosk near Section 12. You must have a valid special event ticket package to pick up gift item. Tickets are available now. Visit www.marlins.mlb.com for additional details and to puchase.

