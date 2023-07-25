Marlins vs. Mets At Marlins Star Trek Night

The Miami Marlins don't need no holosuite. The Marlins are inviting Trek fans out to ballpark for Star Trek Night on July 23 at 7:10 p.m. when the hometown team takes on those strange invaders from New York, the Mets. Fans attending the game at Marlins Park in Miami can select one of several seating options, which start at $30 and include a ticket and a Marlins/Star Trek t-shirt. Go to www.miami.marlins.mlb.com to purchase tickets now. Gift item redemption will be located at the Special Events kiosk at Section 14.