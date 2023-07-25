Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 27, 2016

    Marlins vs. Mets At Marlins Star Trek Night

    Marlins vs. Mets At Marlins Star Trek Night

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Miami Marlins don't need no holosuite. The Marlins are inviting Trek fans out to ballpark for Star Trek Night on July 23 at 7:10 p.m. when the hometown team takes on those strange invaders from New York, the Mets. Fans attending the game at Marlins Park in Miami can select one of several seating options, which start at $30 and include a ticket and a Marlins/Star Trek t-shirt. Go to www.miami.marlins.mlb.com to purchase tickets now. Gift item redemption will be located at the Special Events kiosk at Section 14.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top