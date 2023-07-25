Published Mar 6, 2013
March TOS Art Print Tees Available Now
The March set of Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints is available now, and that can mean only one thing: Mighty Fine is out with tee-shirts emblazoned with Juan Ortiz’s new art capturing the essence of “A Piece of the Action,” “Bread and Circuses,” “The Omega Glory” and “For the World Is Hollow and I Have Touched the Sky.” These four, as well as all of the previous releases, are available for $25 each.