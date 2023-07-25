March Star Trek Comics Available On Wednesday

Several new Star Trek comic books will be released on Wednesday by IDW Publishing. Actually, there will be three such titles and they are: Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes #6, Star Trek #7 and Star Trek, Vol. 1.

Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes #6 draws the curtain on the crossover collaboration between IDW and DC Comics. In the sixth and final installment, Kirk and his crew and Cosmic Boy and the rest of the Legionnaires play out the quest to restore their respective histories. But, with one half of their teams held prisoner in the past and the other half stuck in the future, is it already too late? Chris Roberson wrote #6 – look for an interview with Roberson tomorrow on StarTrek.com -- which features art by Jeffrey Moy and Philip Moy, and covers by Phil Jimenez and Jeffrey Moy, as well as a J.K. Woodward variant cover.