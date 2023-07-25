Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 5, 2014

    March 2014 TOS Art Print Tees Available Now

    March 2014 TOS Art Print Tees Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    "Where No Man Has Gone Before," "Metamorphosis," "Shore Leave" and "Turnabout Intruder" were introduced earlier this week as the last quartet of retro-style posters created by artist Juan Ortiz and based on the 79 Original Series episodes and the first pilot, "The Cage." And now, those same TOS

    Visit www.welovefine.com to purchase the March designs, as well as all 76 of the the previously introduced designs.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top