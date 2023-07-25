Making the Most of Your Convention Experience

If you see a cosplayer hurrying somewhere, they may be on their way to a panel or a photo op that they don’t want to miss. It’s helpful to have your camera already out and ready to go for a quick photo, rather than in the bottom of a bag, inside of a case, with batteries that you forgot to change first.

If you know the name of the character and you’d like a photo, but you’re across the room or down the hallway, instead of yelling, “Hey, can I get your photo?”– when you could be addressing ANYONE there– it’s helpful instead to say something like, “Hey– Mr. Data!”– then wait for the cosplayer to turn around– “Could I get a photo?” With so many people there and with so much going on at once, and with cosplayers wearing helmets, masks, effects contact lenses, etc., it’s NOT that your request is being ignored– we may just not even realize that you’re trying to get our attention.

Despite the Las Vegas location and August date, the actual convention hall tends to be on the chilly side because of the air conditioning. If you get cold easily, you might want to consider a sweater or a long-sleeve shirt.

The dealer's room is large and has a nice variety of treasures for sale, from actual screen-used costumes and props (these can get pricey) to models, toys, patches, fan-made uniforms, action figures, videos, books, art, t-shirts, 8x10 photos, posters, CDs, etc., and not all from just Star Trek. There is merchandise from Star Wars, The X-Files, Battlestar Galactica, etc. Most of the vendors are equipped to take credit cards, but having cash on hand doesn't hurt (and can be better for bargaining).