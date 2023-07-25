How to Assimilate Your Kid

As I helped the kids design their costumes, I kept in mind that as kids, they would get tired and not want to wear them if they were too heavy or cumbersome, and that the costumes would need to be easily removable for restroom visits. Instead of an extra layer of modified trousers like mine, I opted to go with the simple solution of black leggings for the kids, with Velcro strap-on components on top, with black turtlenecks as the layer below the BMX armor. I was able to find leggings, turtlenecks, and black boots for everyone at thrift stores.

After a couple of trial fittings, it was time to add parts for detail. Over several months, I raided my bag of spare parts and some other thrift-store finds. Each kid in turn picked out what they wanted on their Borg suit, and showed me where they wanted the components to go. Safety goggles in place, I used my Dremel tool to drill holes in the armor and leg pieces, and then I used wood screws to attach the used pieces of toys, tubing and other parts to the chest, leg, and arm pieces. I found some kid-sized toy helmets that I attached light-up goggles to for the headpieces, attached the LED lights to the inside BMX armor, and the voice changers to the outside of the chest units on the elastic connecting the front to the back.