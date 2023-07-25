Make Today a Great Trek-sgiving Day

We Star Trek fans may celebrate the Talaxian holiday of Prixin or exclaim “Peldor joi!” during the Bajoran Gratitude Festival, but the fact remains that most of our family and friends are Terran. This means it is time, once again, for Thanksgiving.

An afternoon and evening devoted to a group consumption of massive amounts of food (please, pray there are no Kreetassans in sight), the holiday has its roots in the story of cooperation between Pilgrims and American Indians. Oh, if only the colonists of Cestus III or Deneva could have been treated to turkey and stuffing instead of an assault by the Gorn or those pesky Neural Parasites!

Despite these Earth-bound origins, here are some tips to help you have a Trek-themed Thanksgiving.

What to Wear?