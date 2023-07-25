"Make It Sew" T-shirt Design Contest Kicks Off TODAY

“The Year of the Fangirl is a campaign celebrating female fans,” said Her Universe co-founder Ashley Eckstein. “We have so many budding designers with incredible talent and ideas, and I wanted to give fangirls a platform to design professionally for Her Universe. I am thrilled to be partnering with ThinkGeek and Star Trek for this exciting (“Make It Sew”) contest!”

“The more mainstream that ‘geek’ becomes, the more opportunity we have to bring fans, both men and women, what they want,” said ThinkGeek spokesperson Steve Zimmermann. “Working with Her Universe has been a great opportunity.”

Submissions must be made by October 14, and the winner will be announced on October 21. Click HERE for additional details about the “Make It Sew” contest.