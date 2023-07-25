Mae Jemison & Nichelle Nichols Kickoff STLV17

Day one of Star Trek Las Vegas is in the books – and it was one for the books. Thousands of fans traversed the Rio Suites Hotel to attend panels, including several on the brand-new CBS All-Access Stage, cosplay, participate in trivia contests, learn more about Discovery, snag autographs, pose for photos with their favorite Trek stars, and much, much more. StarTrek.com had live coverage of the four Discovery panels (Comics/Novels, Designing the Creatures, Writers and Introducing the Cast), and here’s an overview of some of the day’s other memorable activities:

Dr. Mae Jemison

Dr. Mae Jemison kicked off the panels on the main stage in the Leonard Nimoy Theatre, sharing anecdotes about her career as a scientist and astronaut, her love of Star Trek in general and Nichelle Nichols specifically, and discussed her 100 Year Starship initiative.