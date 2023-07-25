Published Mar 29, 2016
MAC Introduces Trek-Inspired Makeup Collection
MAC Introduces Trek-Inspired Makeup Collection
This summer, MAC will introduce a collection of makeup inspired by Star Trek and, more specifically, Deanna Troi, Uhura, Seven of Nine and the Orion Girl, Vina. The 25-piece special deco collection will encompass lip, eye and face products.
"Star Trek is an iconic pop culture phenomenon whose storylines pushed gender and racial boundaries," MAC creative director James Gager said in a statement. "For its 50th anniversary, we celebrate each of Star Trek's powerful women in a transcending, transformational makeup collection."
Star Trek