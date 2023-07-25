Mack's Cold Equations Trilogy Kicks Off On Tuesday

It all begins on Tuesday. That’s when Simon & Schuster will kick off its new Star Trek: The Next Generation: Cold Equations trilogy of novels by David Mack. The first adventure is titled The Persistence of Memory and, in it, Captain Picard and his Enterprise crew race to find out who has stolen Data's android brother B-4… and why. Meanwhile, a desperate father risks everything for the son he abandoned 40 years ago. But is he prepared to pay the price for redemption? Further, Commander Worf, against overwhelming odds and with time running out, has just one shot at averting a disaster. But how high a price will he pay for victory?The Persistence of Memory will be released on October 30 in mass-market paperback and Ebook editions, with both running 400 pages and priced at $7.99. Click HERE for additional details and to pre-order the title