    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 1, 2015

    MacFarlane's Ted 2 a Real Trek Affair

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The upcoming comedy Ted 2 has turned into a mini-Star Trek reunion, and the common denominator is, of course, Seth MacFarlane. The film's writer-producer-director is a lifelong Star Trek fan who has appeared on Star Trek—he played Rivers in the Enterprise episodes "The Forgotten" and "Affliction"—and has tapped a variety of Trek actors to participate in several of his projects, including Family Guy, Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story and American Dad!

