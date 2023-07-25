MacFarlane's Ted 2 a Real Trek Affair

The upcoming comedy Ted 2 has turned into a mini-Star Trek reunion, and the common denominator is, of course, Seth MacFarlane. The film's writer-producer-director is a lifelong Star Trek fan who has appeared on Star Trek—he played Rivers in the Enterprise episodes "The Forgotten" and "Affliction"—and has tapped a variety of Trek actors to participate in several of his projects, including Family Guy, Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story and American Dad!