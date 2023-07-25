Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 23, 2016

    MAC Trek-Inspired Makeup Collection Out in September

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    MAC, as previously announced, will introduce a collection of makeup in September that's inspired by Star Trek and, more specifically, Deanna Troi, Uhura, Seven of Nine and the Orion Girl, Vina. StarTrek.com got a sneak peek at some of the products in the 25-piece special deco collection that will encompass lip, eye and face products.

    Lipglass

    Lipstick


    Haute & Naughty Too Black Lash

    MAC Studio Nail Lacquer


    The lash product


    Two brush choices

    Next, be on the lookout for a trio of Superstick Liquid Eye Liners

    Then, available only in North America, there are Trip the Light Fantastic Powders.

    And, lastly, MAC will offer -- also only in North America -- Pressed Pigment Eye Shadows


    #MACStarTrek

