LTL Prints QUOGS

And the QUOGS keep on coming. LTL PRINTS has just unveiled an exclusive collection of Star Trek QUOGS Wall Graphics that range from seven feet tall down to laptop-size. QUOGS, as both collectors and new fans know, is a proprietary – not to mention colorful, playful and fresh -- animated art style that’s being applied to an array of products featuring original Star Trek characters, ships and even such aliens and creatures as the Gorn, Orion Slave Girl and Tribbles.

LTL PRINTS’ Star Trek QUOGS premium wall graphics, as noted, can be ordered in sizes of a customer’s choosing. The peel-and-stick graphics are self-adhesive, will adhere to pretty much anything, and can be put on and taken off more than 100 times without damaging surfaces or leaving a mark.

For more information on Star Trek QUOGS Wall Graphics, visit www.LTLprints.com.