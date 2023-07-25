L'Rell, Tyler, Kol, Dr. Culber Among Latest Discovery Pins

L'Rell, Tyler, Dr. Culber, Kol and a Klingon Sarcophagus Ship are the latest additions to FanSets' line of Star Trek: Discovery pins,. The ship pin costs $9.95, while the character pins are priced at $5.95 each.

As previously reported, FanSets offers limited-edition Star Trek pins and pin sets, with unique art and technology, designed to appeal to casual and serious Trek collectors alike. The pins feature Star Trek characters, ships, actor autographs, sound effects and music, as well as cutting-edge, patent-pending Augmented Reality (AR) technology. FanSets will produce pins inspired by The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, The Animated Series, Discovery and feature films 1-10.

One of the partners of FanSets is Dan Madsen. A longtime StarTrek.com guest blogger, Madsen is the former founder, president and publisher of both the Official Star Trek Fan Club and Official Star Trek Communicator magazine.

