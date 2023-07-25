Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 19, 2017

    Love Your Pet Day, Trek-Style

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    No one knows for sure who came up with National Love Your Pet Day -- or when -- but Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day and, dammit, Jim, we're going to celebrate it. Below are some of our favorite Star Trek pets.

    Porthos

    Captain Archer loved the Enterprise, his crew and his pet beagle, Porthos. As for the dog, Porthos loved Archer and... cheese.

    Jil Orra's Wompat

    Gul Madred taught the care and feeding of Wompats to his daughter, Jil Orra in "Chain of Command." Madred also used the opportunity to put across a lesson in family first.

    Spot

    As much as an android could love a feline, Data loved Spot, his cat. Brent Spiner, on the other, didn't exactly bond with the creature.

    Christina

    O'Brien had a tarantula. After nearly stepping on the Lycosa tarantula while on Titus IV, he kept her as a pet. TNG fans saw Christina just once, in "Realm of Fear." We tried to reach Christina for a comment as to why she appeared only that one time, but she's not yet replied.

    I-Chaya

    Are you crying yet? Just the mention of Spock and I-Chaya makes us well up. And a mere peek at the cartoon image of Spock with his beloved, doomed creature makes us bawl like a baby.

    Neelix

    No, not that Neelix. Lt. Reginald Barclay had a cat named Neelix, and the cat liked Deanna Troi's ice cream. (Editor's note: we haven't forgotten about Isis, Gary Seven's pet, but we're nearing kitty overkill, so we're just going with Spot and Neelix).

    Tribbles

    Who's doesn't love a Tribble? Everyone loves a Tribble, til they're trouble.

    Again, happy Love Your Pet Day. And now please get off the computer or your device and give your pet a hug.

