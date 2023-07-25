Lost Trek History: The Cloud Minders

Above: Vanna the Troglyte -- played by Charlene Polite, shown as the middle person in this production shot -- evolved from Gue’ve’che the Ballakie in Gerrold’s story. For a short time, before the shooting draft of the script was finalized, Vanna was named Varga.

As the story continues, Kirk and Spock beam to the sky city of G’aela and meet with the Grandee as well as her daughter, Li’aina, with whom Kirk eventually has a romantic encounter. Our captain tries to convince the Grandee to do something about the suffering Ballakies, but she is not interested, and Kirk becomes dismayed.

Meanwhile, on the planet, the three Enterprise hostages learn more about the severity of the conditions and how badly the Ballakies are suffering.

After an exotic dinner in the floating city, Kirk learns that the reason for Aronis’ deplorable conditions is that the dilithium mining has been automated and many miners are now out of work. Eventually, Kirk is able to convince the Grandee to meet with Gue’ve’che and Keemar so that she can hear how bad the conditions are on the planet. The two Ballakies are beamed up, and the meeting happens, but it is a failure because the Grandee believes that the Ballakies have the freedom to do what they want, despite the fact that the Skymen themselves created and now sustain their plight. After the meeting concludes, Gue’ve’che and Keemar argue near the balcony of the sky city about whether or not to find a compromise with the Grandee, and Keemar falls over the ledge, plummeting to the planet below.

Not discouraged by the failure of the meeting, Kirk tries another approach to get through to the Grandee; he convinces Li’aina to beam to the planet to see the Ballakies. With Kirk as her guide, she begins to understand how bad the situation is and returns with Kirk to G’aela to try to convince the Grandee. Unfortunately, despite Li’aina’s best attempt, she can’t change her mother's mind. So Kirk, desperate and very undiplomatic by this point, instructs Scotty to forcibly beam the three of them to Aronis.

On the planet, Kirk and Li’aina show the Grandee the Ballakies’ horrific living conditions. But ass the tour is happening, Gue’ve’che convinces Chekov to show the Ballakies how to use a hand phaser. Once they learn this, Gue’ve’che steals the shuttlecraft’s larger phaser, moves it to a remote site, and begins aiming it at the sky city. However, before he can push the fire button, Kirk, the Grandee and Li’aina arrive and intervene. After much yelling and discussion – and with Kirk producing a very-much-alive Keemar, who had been beamed to the Enterprise before he hit Aronis – the Ballakies and Skymen agree to cooperate in improving theBallakies’ quality of life and, hopefully, attain the same stature and dignity that the Skymen have.