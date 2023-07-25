Loss And Living Life

Loss and grief on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine were seen in the death of Jadzia Dax and Worf’s mourning in the aftermath. Despite having many lifetimes, we get a sense that Jadzia’s life had not reached completion. While both Worf and Dax lived with vigor, Worf’s sense of grief at his own reticence to show the affections he harbored for Jadzia and the commitment he had for her are palpably felt. Worf grieves not only what can no longer be, but what was not in the expression of his relationship with Dax. He initially responds by retreating further into his cloak of honor so as not to show his vulnerability. This is particularly true with his initial interactions with Ezri Dax, which are not filled with the opportunity of friendship, but rather the pain of loss.

Seneca argues that to gain tranquility, life must be lived authentically as one’s true self. He notes that we get caught up in trivialities, in the pursuit of material wealth, or in pursuing the next item that we think will give us pleasure. He speaks of the futility of seeking recognition from others, or being angry with others, when what is needed is equanimity. Time is a precious commodity that we must make the most of. We must explore the richness of life in connections with others and the pursuit of our truest self in order to have a full life that cannot be cut short regardless of its length. Time, in this sense, is more about quality than quantity.