    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 6, 2017

    Loot Pets Crate Features Trek Item

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Here's some fetching news. Everyone loves their Loot Crates, which often feature Star Trek-themed items, and this month, the pet version of Loot Crate, called Loot Pets, will feature an ORIGINS crate with a Star Trek item. We can't tell you what it is, of course, as being surprised is half the fun, but ORIGINS looks back at the early days of beloved pop culture icons.

    Sign up by January 19th before 9pm in order to receive this month's Loot Pets crate. And, for $3 off, use the following promo code: TREKPETS, at lootcrate.com/lpstartrek.

