Loot Crate and QMx Team Up for Star Trek Mission Crate

Loot Crate and Quantum Mechanix Inc. (QMx) have joined forces to create the brand-new Star Trek Mission Crate, featuring collectibles as well as one-of-a-kind experiences both online and offline, connecting Star Trek fans of all ages to their favorite stories from the Trek Universe. Crate subscribers will have the potential to be eligible to win unique Trek experiences, plus an extended trial to CBS All Access, home to the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery.

Star Trek Mission Crates will feature exclusive, officially licensed, collectible products that celebrate every Trek film and series. The items made by QMx carry a distinct connection to the Trek universe and range from ships and figures to prop replicas and wearables. The Star Trek Mission Crate will ship bi-monthly and is priced at $39.99 (plus shipping and handling) per crate for domestic purchases and $49.99 (includes shipping and handling, plus VAT) per crate for international purchases. The crate will include products worth more than $65 and is currently available for purchase through November 15th. This is a bi-monthly crate, meaning it’ll be delivered every other month starting December 2017. Thereafter, crates should be expected to arrive between the 1st and 10th of every even-numbered month. Pre-order your crate now at www.lootcrate.com/StarTrek.

For more information or to sign up for the Star Trek Mission Crate, visit www.lootcrate.com. And check out the brand on social at Facebook, and @lootcrate on Twitter and Instagram.