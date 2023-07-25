Looking Back At TNG With Director Rob Bowman, Part 2

Going back to your episodes, what comes to mind at the mention of “Q Who?”?Bowman: That was Maurice Hurley’s pitch and I remember Rick Berman explaining it all to me, about the Borg, how there was nothing we could do to overcome them, that we had to learn to coexist with them, would there ever be détente with them? That was a brand-new thing because, as I’ve said, it seemed like every episode Patrick would walk towards the screen at the end of act one and say, “It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” and then, by the end of the episode, they’ve figured it out or conquered it and vanquished them. And that was not going to happen with the Borg. So that was a very interesting concept to me. The fact that I was going to have a chance to work with John de Lancie, who was going to square off with Patrick, well, again, I’ve got the best seat in the house for two extraordinarily talented actors going at it. So lucky me for that. Then I remember that I wanted to put across Q’s boyish mischievousness. That was fun. He didn’t follow order. He didn’t follow form or protocol. So putting him up in the window in Ten Forward or having him lounge on the floor of the bridge, that was him being petulant and just really getting on Picard’s nerves. In terms of how I shot it, I’m fairly certain I’d shoot it a little differently now, but I also know that shooting any show in seven days, you do a lot of things just to make the time. I watched that episode recently and I’m still very, very proud of it. And the most important thing is that the ideas that were asked to be put forward are what come through.We promised we wouldn’t make you go through all 13 episodes in detail, and we won’t. But, is there another episode or two that was special or memorable to you for whatever reason?Bowman: Honestly, there wasn’t one of them that I didn’t thoroughly enjoy, especially any time we had the holodeck. For “Brothers,” we were making up the jungle on Stage 16. I don’t have anything but gratitude and fond memories for all of those shows.