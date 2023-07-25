Published Jan 1, 2020
Looking Ahead to Star Trek in 2020
From new shows to a cruise, here's what you can look forward to in the coming year.
We had a thrilling 2019 for Star Trek, and 2020 is shaping up to be just as, if not, even more exciting. From three Star Trek shows to cruises and cons where you can hang out with fellow fans, here are some of the highlights we should look ahead to as we ring in the beginning of a new decade.
Star Trek: Picard beams us into a bold new adventure
The hype could not be more real for Star Trek: Picard, which will bring the famous captain played by Sir Patrick Stewart back to television screens around the world. Following the destruction of the Romulan homeworld, Picard has retired to his family’s vineyard, far away from the political intrigue and machinations of Starfleet. Or so he thinks.
Grappling with new challenges and reuniting with old friends like Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Data (Brent Spiner), and a host of new friends and foes, Jean-Luc finds himself hurtling back into adventure.
We’ll be counting down until the release with the best content celebrating Star Trek: Picard to get ready for the new series, all leading up to the premiere on January 23.
Star Trek: Discovery forges a new future
At the end of Star Trek: Discovery’s shocking second season, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery warped into the future, nine centuries ahead of the established Star Trek timeline. Facing an unexplored time in Starfleet history, the crew will contend with an unfamiliar galaxy and boldy explore new worlds and a new Federation. With no captain and years away from their families, how will Discovery’s brave adventurers cope with their new situation and continue to move forward and find hope? More importantly, what kind of universe is waiting for them in the future?
Fans are eager for answers, but we’ll have to wait until spring to find out what awaits Burnham, Saru, Tilly, and the other crew members of Discovery.
Star Trek: Lower Decks warps into action
We’ve seen the exploits of Starfleet’s finest ships, but what happens on those lower ranking ships, especially to those ensigns who aren’t usually the Big Damn Heroes? Star Trek: Lower Decks, the second animated series in the Star Trek franchise, will look at the daily lives of those ensigns on a low-level Starfleet vessel. They’re just there to do their jobs, and comedy ensues as they try to keep their ship running smoothly.
Creator Mike McMahan is known for both working on Rick and Morty as well as running a parody Twitter that comes up with excellently hilarious plots for the never aired eighth season of TNG; the Twitter account was turned into a book, Warped, that came out last year. He clearly loves Star Trek, and also knows the best way to make Trek fans laugh by poking fun at some of the franchise’s long-held tropes. We’re in good hands, and fans can laugh along with this wayward crew this coming fall.
Star Trek conventions
STLV 2019: That's a Wrap
It wouldn’t be a new year without new conventions to attend. Creation Entertainment’s Star Trek Las Vegas 2020 will be held on August 5-9, and fans can once more flock to Vegas to be a part of one of the biggest Trek events of the year. Each year brings new panels, new guests, and new memories to cherish, so make sure to pick up your tickets here as soon as possible.
And, as always, Destination Star Trek will continue to wow fans around the world, starting with Destination Star Trek Germany on May 8-10, and London on November 13-15.
All aboard the Star Trek cruise
Join the crew on Star Trek: The Cruise, which will be celebrating, among other things, the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager. Meet Trek celebrities like Kate Mulgrew and William Shatner, interact with other fans, and take a Trek inspired vacation on this “Unconventional Cruise.” Sailing from March 1 through March 8, this is the perfect trip for those who love Trek and need to take a break from the rush of the world.
Anniversaries
It’s Star Trek: Voyager’s 25 birthday in January, and we’ll be celebrating the groundbreaking series all year long! Star Trek: The Next Generation will also celebrate multiple 30 year anniversaries for episodes like “The Offspring,” “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” and the breathtaking season finale and premiere two parter “The Best of Both Worlds, Part I and II.” That particular two part arc is especially exciting given the premiere of Star Trek: Picard in January.
