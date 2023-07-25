Looking Ahead to Star Trek in 2020

The hype could not be more real for Star Trek: Picard, which will bring the famous captain played by Sir Patrick Stewart back to television screens around the world. Following the destruction of the Romulan homeworld, Picard has retired to his family’s vineyard, far away from the political intrigue and machinations of Starfleet. Or so he thinks.

Grappling with new challenges and reuniting with old friends like Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Data (Brent Spiner), and a host of new friends and foes, Jean-Luc finds himself hurtling back into adventure.

We’ll be counting down until the release with the best content celebrating Star Trek: Picard to get ready for the new series, all leading up to the premiere on January 23.