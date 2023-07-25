Looking Ahead To Star Trek In 2012

Yesterday, we looked back at just some of the Star Trek-centric stories that made news on StarTrek.com and in the mainstream media throughout 2011. Now, let’s peer a bit into Star Trek’s future and things to come in 2012.

Star Trek Online will become a free-to-play title on January 17. Fans can download and play Star Trek Online at no cost and without first buying a subscription or retail copy. Features will include the ability to traverse the game’s unique galaxy and the opportunity to customize ships, crews and avatars, and new episodes will be regularly introduced. Further, a features matrix, FAQ, overview and various forums have been created on the official Star Trek Online website to address the details of free-to-play for existing and new users. Click HERE for details.

Star Trek: The Next Generation will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2012. Be sure to visit StarTrek.com throughout the year, as we’ll revisit the show in detail through guest blog features and interviews with members of the cast and crew. Likewise, we'll look back at Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek Nemesis as they approach, respectively, their 30th and 10th anniversaries.

The landmark TNG anniversary will also be recognized accordingly by CBS Home Entertainment. As reported in September by StarTrek.com, CBS Home Entertainment will begin to release TNG on Blu-ray, kicking things off on January 31 with Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Next Level, a sampler set that will include the series pilot, “Encounter at Farpoint,” as well as the episodes “Sins of the Father” and “The Inner Light.” To read the full story and check out an exclusive preview, click HERE.

Meanwhile, Creation Entertainment will also tip its cap to TNG in 2012. Throughout the year, Adam Malin and Gary Berman will mount many of their popular Official Star Trek Conventions, most with an emphasis on TNG guests. The biggie, of course, will be held in Las Vegas in August, and already confirmed for it are Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Ronald D. Moore, John de Lancie, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, Colm Meaney, LeVar Burton and Diana Muldaur, with more to be added. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for previews and recaps, and click HERE to check out Creation’s official site.

IDW Publishing has been publishing new Star Trek titles at warp speed. StarTrek.com has already provided First Looks at some of the upcoming 2012 titles, including the February releases Star Trek #6, Star Trek Classics, Vol. 2: Enemy Unseen and Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes #5, and the March titles, Star Trek #7, Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular 2012, Star Trek, Vol. 1 and Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes #6. To see those stories and check out the covers, click HERE and HERE.

Simon & Schuster has some really cool, game-changing Star Trek books on tap for 2012. The year will kick off with a mass market reprint paperback of Peter David’s Star Trek: New Frontier: Blind Man’s Bluff; it’s technically a 2012 title, but actually went on sale this past Tuesday. Star Trek: The Original Series – The Rings of Time, penned by Greg Cox, is a February title that will be available on Jan. 31, and Dayton Ward’s Star Trek: The Original Series – That Which Divides is the March title, which will be available on February 28. Also on the way as spring approaches: Star Trek: Vanguard – Storming Heaven, by David Mack, Star Trek: Department of Temporal Investigations – Forgotten History, by Christopher L. Bennett, and Star Trek: Typhon Pact – Plagues of Night, by David R. George III. Visit StarTrek.com frequently for interviews and additional details about all those titles and more.

Walter Koenig, in 2012, will at long last receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The overdue honor will be bestowed upon the TOS star during an installation ceremony on September 10. Koenig plans to celebrate the occasion with his fans by participating in an event called The Walter Koenig Star Celebration -- A Gala Tribute And Convention, to be held Sept. 8-10, which will include screenings, a Q&A, banquet and roast, party, and the Star ceremony. For details, click HERE. Congrats, Walter!

And, finally, producer-director J.J. Abrams and the cast of Star Trek (2009) will reunite in January to start filming the long-awaited sequel that will be released on May 17, 2013. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for casting and other sequel-related news as it becomes official.

So what are YOU most looking forward to, Star Trek-wise, in 2012? And keep reading StarTrek.com for Star Trek news, previews, product First Looks, exclusive interviews, remembrances, guest blogs and more.