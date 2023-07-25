Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 24, 2017

    Look Up in the Sky for Asteroid 391257 Wilwheaton

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And joining Asteroid 4659 Roddenberry, Asteroid 68410 Nichols and Asteroid 7307 Takei is... Asteroid 391257 Wilwheaton, named after the actor who played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The announcement came last week from Ron Baalke of NASA, via a tweet.

    Wheaton shared his appreciation for the honor on his blog, writing, "Today, I found out that I kind of get to be in space and live right here on Earth… because an asteroid has been named after me. It’s asteroid 391257, and it’s currently in Canis Minor. As soon as it gets dark here, I’m going to walk out into my backyard, look up into the sky, just a little above Sirius, and know that, even though I can’t see it with my naked eye, it’s out there, and it’s named after me."

    Congratulations, Wil.

