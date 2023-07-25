Look Up in the Sky for Asteroid 391257 Wilwheaton

Wheaton shared his appreciation for the honor on his blog, writing, "Today, I found out that I kind of get to be in space and live right here on Earth… because an asteroid has been named after me. It’s asteroid 391257, and it’s currently in Canis Minor. As soon as it gets dark here, I’m going to walk out into my backyard, look up into the sky, just a little above Sirius, and know that, even though I can’t see it with my naked eye, it’s out there, and it’s named after me."

Congratulations, Wil.