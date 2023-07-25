Published Jun 19, 2012
London Set for Star Trek Parties & More
London Set for Star Trek Parties & More
Destination Star Trek London just keeps getting bigger and bigger, better and better with each passing day. Fans all around the world already know that the inaugural event will be held at the ExCel London from October 19 to 21 and that in addition to all five captains – Shatner, Stewart, Brooks, Mulgrew and Bakula – guests will include everyone from Walter Koenig, Dominic Keating and Denise Crosby to Gwynyth Walsh, Robin Curtis and John de Lancie. Well, now here’s the latest breaking news, and it’s all about the rocking parties set for Destination Star Trek London, as well as the availability of Talk Tickets for appearances on stage by Shatner, Stewart, Brooks, Mulgrew and Bakula.
Next, on Saturday, October 20, from 7:30 p.m. until late in the evening, be sure to beam down for The 25th Anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation party featuring Chase Masterson and her all-star cabaret. Venue: Capital Hall, Excel Centre. Dress Code: Starfleet Uniforms/Similar or Casual. Tickets will cost 25 pounds each and will be available in advance or at the door. Note: Platinum and VIP attendees will have tickets for this party included in their package. Also, tickets to both The Klingon Monster Ball and The 25th Anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation party are only 40 pounds when purchased together.
Click HERE to visit the Destination Star Trek London site and to purchase tickets. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further breaking news about the event.