London Set for Star Trek Parties & More

Destination Star Trek London just keeps getting bigger and bigger, better and better with each passing day. Fans all around the world already know that the inaugural event will be held at the ExCel London from October 19 to 21 and that in addition to all five captains – Shatner, Stewart, Brooks, Mulgrew and Bakula – guests will include everyone from Walter Koenig, Dominic Keating and Denise Crosby to Gwynyth Walsh, Robin Curtis and John de Lancie. Well, now here’s the latest breaking news, and it’s all about the rocking parties set for Destination Star Trek London, as well as the availability of Talk Tickets for appearances on stage by Shatner, Stewart, Brooks, Mulgrew and Bakula.